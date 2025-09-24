The pundits have been assessing how Hibs got on in their clash with Falkirk in the Premiership.

The pundits have been left debating where Hibs improvements can be made after dropping a two goal lead at Falkirk.

In their latest Premiership challenge, David Gray’s side drew 2-2, having been ahead in the game through Martin Boyle and Jamie McGrath efforts. Ross MacIver reduced the deficit before half-time and Liam Henderson’s header made it a level game, as Hibs drew for the fourth time in five leagues matches.

Former Scotland internationals Alan Hutton and Charlie Mulgrew were on Premier Sports duty, who broadcasted the game live. The former reckons it’s the conceding of goals losing to a lack of control that is costing Hibs at the moment, and Mulgrew is of similar thinking.

Pundits on Hibs

Hutton said: “I thought Hibs in the first half were decent, deserved to go 2-0 up. I think the moment that Falkirk get back into it just before half-time changes everything. John McGlynn's half-time team talk, the whole momentum of the game, they come out, they're on it, they're up, they're being aggressive.

“They come out on top on the second half, they get another goal and then you're actually thinking that they could maybe go on and get the winner that they needed. But I think the problems there are for David Gray to sort out. We spoke about the timing of the goals that they concede, far too many, losing control of the game, they start chasing it.

“It's happening too much for them, so they're going to have to get that out of their system. That's four draws in a row, but fair play to Falkirk and everything that they've done there on the second half.”

Hibs verdict on draw vs Falkirk

Mulgrew added: “They could easily have been three or four up at half-time. They had some great chances, four or five very good chances. And then the timing of the goal they conceded just before half-time, really, it's bad defending. They've got to deal with that, it's been the story of their season so far.

“They have conceded far too many goals. When you concede two and three goals, like they conceded three against Derby United, they've conceded two here. You can't expect to pick up three points and I think that's something that will really disappoint David Gray.”

On the draw, Gray said: “I think Falkirk started the better team and I thought we took 5-10 minutes to get up to the speed of the game and the speed of the pitch, but then once we did that, I thought we played some really good stuff in the first. We created a lot of chances, found ourselves 2-0 up in the game, and I think we should have been three or four up with the chances we actually had. It comes down to big moments in the game, which is something I've spoken about a lot recently, we are creating a lot of chances; we had 16 shots, but we’re not being clinical enough to put the game to bed.”