Former Hearts and Rangers attacker Neil McCann understands the booing from Hibs fans after a dismal 3-0 defeat to St Mirren - but Sportscene counterpart Peter Grant reckons they were victim of a soft penalty call.

The Hibees were booed off at half-time after goals from former midfielder Alex Gogic, Greg Kiltie and Mikael Mandron inside 45 minutes sparked anger inside Easter Road.

Nick Montgomery's side have won one of their last nine games - a 1-0 Scottish Cup win over Forfar Athletic. They return to cup action this Saturday against Inverness but have Celtic to deal with at home on Wednesday.

New signing Nectar Triantis was deemed to have handled the ball by referee Willie Collum, with VAR not intervening to overrule his decision.

Former Celtic player and Dunfermline manager Peter Grant says the deadline day signing from Sunderland was unlucky to be penalised.

He told Sportscene: "This is a ridiculous decision for me. Again, I am not 100% sure, I am not sure if it comes off his thigh first.

"I think it's so soft. Once you are 2-0 and playing as bad as Hibs were, and as good as St Mirren were, it is going to be very difficult."

Former winger McCann meanwhile directed his analysis at the Hibs players. He has looked at Montgomery's January business and sent a reminder to the recruits who have arrived with zero Scottish football experience.

The former Dundee boss says Montgomery now has plenty of work to do if he wants to turn Hibs' form slump around He said: "Hibs have signed seven players in the window.

"None of them have Scottish experience. This league is tough, especially playing against Stephen Robinson's side who are so well drilled.