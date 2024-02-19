Hibs had appeals for a penalty waved away

The Sportscene pundits have been left stunned that Hibs didn't earn a penalty against Aberdeen after a flashpoint involving Nicky Devlin.

Nick Montgomery's side drew 2-2 with the Dons on Premiership business, in a result that was costly for both. Hibs are now five points outside the top six and face an uphill task to break into the top half before the split.

A contention decision arose in the game as referee David Munro and VAR didn't give a Hibs penalty after a Jordan Obita cross appeared to come off Nicky Devlin's arm in an unnatural position. Former Hearts winger Neil McCann was left perplexed as to why it wasn't given.

He said on Saturday's show: "I don't understand how this isn't given. It's as obvious as you get. He changes the direction of the ball and makes his body bigger. It ticks a lot of boxes but for some reason, it wasn't given."

Former Scotland forward James McFadden agreed, and insisted there was nothing natural about Devlin's positioning. He said: "If only we had someone who could look at that again and change the decision? That would be nice.

"If he was just stood there with his arm out a little bit but wasn't moving, then you could argue that it was a natural position. But he is moving to his right hand side to try and read the cross and then extends his left arm. It's a penalty kick. There is nothing natural about it. I cannot believe a penalty kick wasn't given there."

The decision not to award a penalty for Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall catching Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski in the face after trying to clear danger for his side has also raised eyebrows. McFadden admitted: "Marshall gets a contact on the ball but it's a difficult one for me because if that's a challenge where a defender gets the ball but follows through on the man, generally you are getting a foul.

"As a goalkeeper, you are instructed to come and get the ball and if you get a bit of the man as well, that's fine. But I would be looking for a penalty there. Yes David Marshall gets a hand on the ball, but Miovski has done well to get up from that."