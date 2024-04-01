The incident occurred in the first half of Rangers vs Hibs.

The pundits have been left stunned by a penalty that was given against Hibs during a 3-1 Premiership defeat to Rangers.

Nectar Triantis was deemed to have fouled John Souttar by VAR, as referee David Dickinson was called to the monitor for a second look. James Tavernier missed the penalty and Scott Wright's follow-up was cancelled out for encroachment but the decision has still sparked debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tavernier, Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo goals eventually put Nick Montgomery's side to the sword, with Myziane Maolida scoring for Hibs. The pundits have been left confused on the Sportscene couch, with Scotland hero James McFadden saying: "I don't think it's a penalty.

"First of all, Triantis is going for the header and he only has his eyes on the ball. John Souttar just doesn't get the leverage he is looking for. I just think he (Triantis) gets up nice and early. You need to use your arms to jump and John Souttar just can't get the height. Look, it's a sore one for John Souttar, there is absolutely no doubt about it, but it's not a penalty for me."

Former Rangers and Hearts winger Neil McCann was in agreement. He said: "I don't think John Souttar is getting anywhere near it...I have been surprised by some of the penalty decisions that are being given."

Host Steven Thompson added his thoughts to the debate with an equally perplexed verdict. He added: "And for the referee to be invited to go to the monitor after it...I am with you. I'm baffled by it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That analysis came after Michael Stewart's angry rant on the decision via Sportsound. The former midfielder fumed: "That is nonsense. Ok, there is a collision but that's not a penalty kick. If you are giving a penalty for that, I mean give up!