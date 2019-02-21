‘Pushing towards the back-end’ - Paul Heckingbottom updates Hibs fans on Thomas Agyepong

Thomas Agyepong is nearing a comeback after being plagued by a thigh problem since his last Hibs appearance in late November, Head Coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed.

The on-loan Manchester City winger sustained the injury after coming on as a substitute in a 2-2 draw with Dundee at Easter Road, but is closing in on a return to first-team action.

“He’s working on fitness and conditioning and he is pushing towards the back-end now,” said Heckingbottom.

“We just need to make sure he is fit to see out a whole game and last the minutes.

“It is another difficult one and he will be frustrated but the process was ongoing before I came in.

“If was to rip that up and the lad gets injured or does more damage, then I will have undone a lot of other people’s hard work.

“We will make sure he is happy that he is at a level he needs to be at before we try to get him back on the pitch or at least consider him for a place on the pitch.”

