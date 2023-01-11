Italians Udinese have been monitoring the situation and have held talks with Easter Road chiefs but the Serie A side could face competition from KV Oostende of Belgium – who once had another Scottish international defender on their books in Jack Hendry – and French side Toulouse, according to The Scotsman. There is also interest from a number of clubs in England but Porteous himself has hinted at a desire to test himself overseas, perhaps having seen how former team-mate Josh Doig has adapted to Italy with Hellas Verona, or how national team colleagues Lewis Ferguson and Aaron Hickey have fared since departing the country for pastures new.

A desire to become a more regular fixture in Steve Clarke’s squad could also influence his decision. Hendry kickstarted a flagging career at Oostende while Hickey earned himself a move to the English Premier League after starring for Bologna. Doig, who has two goals and three assists in just 11 Serie A appearances, is being courted by some of Italy’s most venerable clubs after just half a season in Veneto.

Toulouse appear to have stepped up their interest in Porteous but the Ligue 1 side are also keeping tabs on Celtic centre-back Stephen Welsh. With Porteous out of contract in the summer however, he could present a more affordable and experienced option than the Hoops defender.

Ryan Porteous is a target for several clubs

In his update to fans earlier this week, Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell dropped a big hint that the club would look to cash in on Porteous now, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign. “Ryan is likely to leave in this window,” he said. “There are several options for him to choose from and we’re looking to strike the best deal possible for the club, whilst also keeping an eye on the best possible deal for Ryan.”