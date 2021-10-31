Rachael Boyle at the double as Hibs join Spartans in SWPL Cup semi-finals

Rachael Boyle hit a brace as Hibs Women reached the SWPL Cup semi-final. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The Ainslie Park club registered a 3-0 win on home soil against SWPL 2 outfit Dundee United while Hibs saw off a stubborn Aberdeen side 2-0 at the Balmoral Stadium this afternoon.

Eighteen-year-old Rosie McQuillan got the ball rolling for Spartans in the 20th minute with a shot from outside the box hitting the underside of the crossbar before being adjudged to have crossed the line.

Katie Frew's screamer on the half-hour mark doubled Debbi McCulloch's side's advantage before Katherine Smart's header from Alana Marshall's free-kick capped off a fine performance from the hosts.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCulloch said afterwards: "I'm happy with the win and the girls progressing into a semi-final. Cup runs are special and can create real magic memories for the players and their families. We want to go as far as we can and the girls have worked hard to get themselves into the position that we're in. It means a lot to them so we can look forward to the draw."

The Hibees were made to work harder for their win in horrendous conditions in the Granite City.

However, a first-half Rachael Boyle brace proved the difference between the SWPL 1 rivals despite the Capital side having chances to extend their lead further in the second half.

The draw for the last four takes place on Monday afternoon with Spartans and Hibs being joined by Glasgow City and Celtic.

A message from the Editor: