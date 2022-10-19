Rachael Boyle underlines determination to 'prove herself wrong' as she begins rehab at Hibs

The 30-year-old Scotland international gave birth to Sophia by caesarean section five weeks ago and knows from experience how difficult it is to regain full match fitness, admitting on Instagram this week that it can be a “slow process” but insisting she is “determined to prove myself wrong”.

Impressed by Boyle’s dedication and willingness to begin her rehab so quickly, Gibson said: “It’s a credit to herself, one, her determination to get back, also it shows you her condition and how she lives her life to get back so quick or think she can get back so quick to start that recovery process. We are not going to get her on the pitch anytime soon, but sooner rather than anticipated now that’s she’s back and she’s now starting that process. So yeah, it’s great to see and hopefully for Rachael we definitely get her back this season and hopefully the sooner the better.”

Boyle and husband Martin, the talismanic Hibs winger, welcomed their second daughter into the world last month. Boyle, who joined Hibs in 2016 and has 43 Scotland caps, has been through this process before, giving birth to her first daughter, Amelia, by C-section four years ago and returning to training after a few months of recovery. She posted: “It then took me quite a few months after that to get back onto the pitch. Since then I’ve always said that returning to football was the hardest rehab I’ve ever had to do and that I’d never be able to go through that again.

Scotland international Rachael Boyle has started her post-birth rehab hopes to soon be back in action for Hibs soon. Photo: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

“Fast forward four years and here I am again, another baby girls and another C-section birth. Five weeks post op and the rehab begins all over again. It will be a slow process, but I am determined to prove myself wrong. I’m already counting the days till I can get the boots on for a match with the girls.”