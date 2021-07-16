LiveRaith Rovers 1-3 Hibs RECAP: Comfortable victory for visitors in Iain Davidson testimonial
Hibs completely defeated hosts Raith Rovers in long-time Kirkcaldy stalwart Iain Davidson’s testimonial match.
Here’s how the contest played out...
Raith Rovers v Hibs: Updates and analysis from Stark’s Park
Last updated: Friday, 16 July, 2021, 20:49
Full-time
It’s all over. A comfortable win for Hibs and a good run out before next week’s European tie.
A hearty applause for Gullan from both sets of fans. The striker was, of course, on loan at Stark’s last season.
A hearty applause for Gullan from both sets of fans. The striker was, of course, on loan at Stark’s last season.
Apologies
Sorry for the lack of updates, and for those who were unable to see the updates for most of this match, gremlins in the system!
You haven’t missed all that much. The second half has largely been played at a training-ground pace with few opportunities for either team. Most of the substitutes bench for either side has been emptied.
There are 12 minutes remaining.
Few changes for Hibs
Eight minutes into the second half and we have...
Bradley, Allan and Doig going off...
And Mackay, Stevenson and Wright coming on.
One change at the break
Poplatnik is off for Raith, replaced by Trialist A.
Kick-off
The second half is underway.
Davidson speaks
The man of the moment is given a presentation at half-time. Speaking in the microphone, he thanks “the biggest club in Edinburgh” for agreeing to take part in his testimonial.
Half-time
And there goes the whistle. Hibs lead 3-1 at the break.
Nearly another Raith goal handed to them on a plate by Hibs. Porteous’ backpass is dangerously short and Vaughan is almost in for an empty net. He is denied by a superb sliding tackle by Macey and it remains 3-1.
Raith have pulled one back. Hanlon is dispossessed deep in his own half. Poplatnik isn’t able to get a shot away but he is able to hook the ball across goal for Connolly to score from close range.
It’s another goal for Hibs. Boyle goes down the left and crosses for Nisbet to tap home from close range. This is met by booing from the home support who are not impressed with their players... or not impressed with Hibs for... being too mean?
It’s 2-0 to Hibs.
Nisbet flattens Benedictus with a shoulder charge as the two battle for a through ball. He advances and shoots for goal. The effort is partially blocked by Berra but Bradley is there to head it in from close range.
Davidson, who is a Brechin City player now, has been taken off in what will be a pre-arranged deal with his new club. He is replaced by Christophe Berra and the former Hearts captain is heartily booed by the Hibs fans.
Macey pulls off an impressive save at full stretch to deny Tait from distance again. The chance came about after a lax pass from Porteous.