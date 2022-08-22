Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old was given his marching orders for scything down Martin Boyle as the Easter Road attacker launched a counter-attack, with striker Alfredo Morelos also sent for an early bath following a clash with Hibs defender Marijan Čabraja.

But the Ibrox side are contesting the decision made by referee Willie Collum, and have claimed wrongful dismissal. A fast-track tribunal hearing will be held on a date yet to be confirmed but the Athletic reports that Gers chiefs will point to what they viewed as a similar challenge from Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes on Lundstram in the first half as evidence of inconsistency.

Discussing Lundstram’s sending-off on Sky Sports, former Hibs playmaker Scott Allan agreed that the ex-Sheffield United man had been unlucky.

"There’s no question he was hard done-by. You saw similar in the Newcastle-Manchester City game, once they checked it on VAR it was a yellow.

“We’re just asking for a wee bit of consistency because these types of decisions do impact games.”

Hibs manager Lee Johnson also threw his support behind Lundstram when quizzed about the flashpoint after the match, adding: “It’s probably a yellow, probably a tactical foul in my eyes.”

Rangers previously raised concerns about Collum during the 2018/19 season, filing a formal complaint after he sent off winger Daniel Candeias for two yellow cards in a 2-0 win against St Mirren in November 2018 – but the club failed on that occasion with an appeal.