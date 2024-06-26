Getty Images

All the latest news surrounding Hearts, Hibs and their Scottish Premiership rivals as pre-season nears.

Hibs and Hearts are already working hard on preparations for next season with pre-season preparations starting to kick in across the land.

Fans will now be ready to dive back in to all things club football after Scotland’s departure from Euro 2024, and it’s up to the clubs to generate excitement with new signings and pre-season snippets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have plenty of work to do as David Gray looks to put his own stamp on his squad, while Hearts must prepare to compete in Europe. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news from around the Scottish Premiership.

Dessers exit talk

Rangers look set to offload striker Cyriel Dessers this summer amid interest from Greece. According to reports, PAOK are pushing to land a deal for the forward who only arrived for £4.3million last July.

Nova Sports claim PAOK are now closing in on Dessers, who still has three years remaining on his Ibrox deal, meaning there is likely to be a significant cost to the deal, but Rangers won’t be helped with it claimed “the Nigerian international has handed in a transfer request in a bid to force the move through” as per the Daily Mail.

Clement has previously said of Dessers: "He's honest, he works really hard for the team, he doesn't have injuries, he plays a lot of minutes and he's getting stronger and stronger in the duels. He's scoring a lot of goals now also. Can he make more goals? Yes, but I don't know any striker in the world who takes every chance. Can he be more (selfish)? I think in the end, it was better to shoot himself, but he's giving everything for the team and that is a really important quality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacKay on Partick Thistle move

Daniel MacKay has found a new club with Partick Thistle. He said upon signing after an exit from Hibs: "It’s good to get it done. It’s been a while coming. I spoke to the manager in early May. I am delighted to be here. The progression of the team in the past two years has been there to see for everyone so I just wanted to be part of that journey and hopefully help the team to promotion."