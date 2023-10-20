News you can trust since 1873
Rangers v Hibs injury news as 6 out and 5 doubts

Rangers v Hibs injury news ahead of the Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox

By Paul Clarke, Lewis Anderson
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:24 BST

Hibs travel to Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Nick Montgomery looks to continue his unbeaten start to life with the club. Rangers, meanwhile, will see new manager Philippe Clement take charge for the first time.

Montgomery's men drew 2-2 at Hearts last time out in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a brace from Elie Youan, which cancelled out a 2-0 lead for the hosts. Hibs will be aiming for a better start at Ibrox, thought the hosts are heavy favourites. Ahead of the fixture, here are the injury outs and doubts from both sides. Jojo Wollacott, meanwhile, is back in training, fully fit and in the squad.

DOUBT - The Irish footballer could return imminently from his ankle injury.

1. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

1. Jake Doyle-Hayes - Hibs

DOUBT - The Irish footballer could return imminently from his ankle injury.

DOUBT - It is expected Dowell will return following the international break but it remains to be seen how his post-knee injury training has gone. Unlikely he will start against Hibs

2. Kieran Dowell - Rangers

2. Kieran Dowell - Rangers

DOUBT - It is expected Dowell will return following the international break but it remains to be seen how his post-knee injury training has gone. Unlikely he will start against Hibs

DOUBT - Similarly to Dowell, he has continued recovery from a knee injury and new manager Philippe Clement has confirmed he will be in the squad to face Rangers after "increasing his workload" but won't play the full 90 mins.

3. Todd Cantwell - Rangers

3. Todd Cantwell - Rangers

DOUBT - Similarly to Dowell, he has continued recovery from a knee injury and new manager Philippe Clement has confirmed he will be in the squad to face Rangers after “increasing his workload” but won’t play the full 90 mins.

DOUBT - Balogun has not been included in several matchdays due to an unspecified injury and remains a doubt.

4. Leon Balogun - Rangers

4. Leon Balogun - Rangers

DOUBT - Balogun has not been included in several matchdays due to an unspecified injury and remains a doubt.

