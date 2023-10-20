Rangers v Hibs injury news as 6 out and 5 doubts

Hibs travel to Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Nick Montgomery looks to continue his unbeaten start to life with the club. Rangers, meanwhile, will see new manager Philippe Clement take charge for the first time.

Montgomery's men drew 2-2 at Hearts last time out in the Scottish Premiership thanks to a brace from Elie Youan, which cancelled out a 2-0 lead for the hosts. Hibs will be aiming for a better start at Ibrox, thought the hosts are heavy favourites. Ahead of the fixture, here are the injury outs and doubts from both sides. Jojo Wollacott, meanwhile, is back in training, fully fit and in the squad.