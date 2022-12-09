Rangers v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds

Match details

Who: Rangers v Hibs. What: SWPL Sky Sports Cup final. Where: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh. When: Sunday, December 11. Kick-off 12:30pm. Referee: Colin Whyte.

TV and ticket info

Family friendly entertainment and events are taking place before the match from around 11am. Image Credit: SWPL - Colin Poultney

The match is the first SWPL game to be shown exclusively on Sky Sports. You can watch the game on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix from noon. Tickets for the game are still available, priced at £8 per adult and £1 for children/concessions. Tickets can be purchase online or in person at Tynecastle Park. The ticket office is open 10am to 12:30pm on Sunday. Segregation is not in operation but Hibs fans are encouraged to sit in sections R, S, and T. Tickets can be purchased here.

Team news

There are no new injury worries for Hibs. Captain Joelle Murray’s half-time substitution in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Glasgow City was only precautionary and she is fit to play. For Rangers, Megan Bell returned to the team as a second-half substitute in last week’s 10-0 win over Glasgow Women after tearing her hamstring. But Jane Ross remains an absentee.

Form guide

Hibs triumphed over Hamilton and Kilmarnock 8-0 as well as beating current SWPL leaders Glasgow City to reach the final. The Edinburgh side were on an eight-game unbeaten run until their 2-1 defeat to Glasgow City last Sunday.

Rangers are currently unbeaten in the SWPL, with their last league defeat coming in May 2021 when Celtic won 2-1 in the Old Firm derby. To get to this stage of the cup they overcame Queen’s Park and Motherwell 5-0 before beating Spartans 4-0 in the semi-final.

Head-to-head

The two sides played each other in the league earlier this season, with Tessel Middag’s free-kick enough to earn Rangers a 1-0 win at the Meadowbank Stadium. The last time Hibs beat Rangers was in 2019 when they won 6-0 victors on the way to finishing second in the SWPL.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Dean Gibson said: “It’s a positive group at the best of times, but I think it’s a little bit more positive this week just with whats coming on Sunday. We have got a lot of experience in that changing room. A lot of players even young by age have played a lot of games for this club. You try and manage the enthusiasm sometimes but you need it in weeks like this so looking forward to the weekend and I’m sure that will help us.”

