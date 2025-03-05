The former Hibs player is now at Sunderland with Premier League clubs said to be keen amid his English Championship form.

A former Hibs player is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League.

The Hibees have made two swoops into the Sunderland ranks over the last couple of seasons. Nectar Triantis has made a huge impact having spent most of the last 12 months in Leith, now an all action midfielder fans would love to see become a permanent Hibee at the end of the season.

Another who made the move to Leith last season was Eliezer Mayenda. He came and went from Hibs without too much impact or fuss, playing four times and heading back down the road to Sunderland but the club have still formed an important part of his development.

Breakthrough Sunderland term

The 19-year-old Spanish star has enjoyed a breakthrough season after his experience in Leith. Mayenda has scored six goals and assisted five in 27 Championship appearances this season, scoring a double in last week’s win over Sheffield Wednesday. Regis Le Bris side are pushing for promotion and Mayenda has formed part of the squad backbone that is contributing to that charge.

Hoy Aragon state that his numbers “have sparked the interest of several big Premier League clubs, who are already closely following his development.” The report also goes on to state the big reward potential of him playing for Spain’s U21s as his “profile fits the type of modern striker that Spain needs: fast, technical and with a goal-scoring instinct.”

Mayenda joined Sunderland from French outfit Sochaux in 2023 and signed a five-year contract at the time with the English Championship club banking on his potential in the long run. It means he’s under contract on Wearside until the summer of 2028 and any suitors would need to pay a decent fee to land the former Hibs player.

Turning heads

His form is also catching the eye of pundits south of the border with a former England international impressed by the turnaround after time at Hibs. Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "These young players are flourishing under Le Bris, he has given them a license to play and they are doing ever so well. Mayenda scored two massive goals for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday to see them still push for automatic promotion.

"He's only 19 and has six goals and five assists this season. He has tremendous ability, he's been a bit of a slow-burner and hasn't had a lot of minutes because Wilson Isidor has been outstanding this season, but on Friday night Mayenda stepped in to do the job for Sunderland and Le Bris.

"Both of these players are showing great form. Mayenda looks like a talented, talented player, obviously he would want more game-time and we'll have to wait and see how he develops. He had a smattering of a few first-team appearances last season and had a loan spell at Hibernian which wasn't very good, but he's been drafted into the first-team picture under Le Bris.

"Le Bris has been patient with him and it seems to be working. He has undoubted ability and seems to have maturity. He came in even though he had costly misses against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke, so he was under immense pressure when the manager put him in the side, and he's delivered for him. He could have a big, big future at Sunderland and in the game. He looks to be a very good and grounded player."