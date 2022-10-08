'Really exciting right now, announce 10 year deal for Porto, strike-force not converting enough chances': Hibs fans react to 1-0 win over Motherwell

Ryan Porteous turned in another excellent showing and scored the game’s only goal.

Here’s what the Hibs fans made of it on social media…

@GambianRoberto: “MOTHERWELL? AYE, SHE’S FINE THANKS!!! #GGTTH”

Ryan Porteous celebrates at full time after scoring the only goal in Hibs' win over Motherwell. Picture: SNS

@hibs_tour: "We're gonna win the league eh.”

@ElginHibee: "Great to get another win - just a wee bit of concern that the strike-force is not converting enough chances.”

@Scott__32: "“Listen hibs might not thank me but get the contract out put it on the table let him sign it let him put whatever number porto wants on it””

@Shaunfarley20: "Announce 10 year deal for Porto.”

@stevendd2179: "Performance wise getting better and better, Kenneh is just a Rolls Royce in that midfield, youan stop taking that extra touch and get porteous sign up soon.”

@antifastan69: "Maybe not the best performance but not a single player played poor. Winning games a lot of Hibs teams would have lost years gone by. Really exciting right now.”

@daantaaylor: "Ryan Porteous is genuinely one of the best centre backs in the country. So composed in possession and improving defensively all the time. What an asset to have at Easter Road. Let’s hope we can keep him.”

@gregbarrie: "The Hibs are well and truly back. Ryan Porteous goal-scoring machine.”

@Freddie_23_23: "Porto and Hanlon solid at the back, looking good in the middle, far more balanced and with the strikers we have, someone will take a doing. Johnson Honest from the start, just needed a few games to get going. Well done lads.”

