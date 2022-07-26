Relief for Hibs as work permits for two new signings arrive in time for St Johnstone clash

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Croatian left-back arrived on July 13 while French forward Youan joined on loan from St. Gallen a full month ago on June 25.

Manager Lee Johnson has spoken repeatedly about his frustration with the length of time taken for paperwork to be completed but did say he was hopeful of having all the new signings available in time for the start of the season, even if he was starting to worry about the delay.

"I trust our end because they will fast-track it as much as they can but someone sat in France or Portugal, they don't care, do they? They're not going to move them to the top of the list,” he said earlier this month.

"I want the depth and the options but I want the depth that's ready tactically, physically, and mentally. Élie coming in will give us a really different dynamic.

"I don't think you'll be able to see the true 'us' until ten or 12 games in because we won't be ready.

"It doesn't mean we can't win football matches, but I suppose my frustration is not being able to fast-track that team-building process. That's what’s just starting to niggle."

The Evening News understands Youan should be ready for involvement straight away, having played in the pre-season games in Portugal but Čabraja, who was doing extra fitness work on the pitch with the club’s Lead Sport Scientist Colin Clancy after the Norwich City friendly, may be a bit further away.

Marijan Cabraja's work permit has come through