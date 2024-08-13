Remembering the last Hibs XI to beat Celtic in Scottish League Cup clash back in 2003

After their latest defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, Hibs have little time before facing the Glasgow giants once again. After hosting them at Easter Road last weekend, the Hibees will travel to Parkhead for back-to-back meetings, this time in the Scottish League Cup.

The Hoops will be eager to charge through this season’s tournament, having suffered a shock exit in the second round at the hands of Kilmarnock last year. Hibs reached the semi-finals narrowly missed out on their chance at the trophy following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen. Rangers went on to be the Dons 1-0 in the final.

The last time Hibs beat Celtic in the Scottish League Cup was back in 2003. After a goalless first half, Stanislav Varga took the lead for the Hoops just before the hour mark, but the Edinburgh side bounced back thanks to goals from Grant Brebner and Kevin Thomson.

Let’s take a look at the starting 11 who triumphed over Celtic in the quarter-finals more than a decade ago. The team went on to beat Rangers on penalties in the semis but were denied the glory after a 2-0 loss to Livingston in the final.

1 . Daniel Andersson His brief stint at Hibs was his only spell outside of his homeland of Sweden in his career. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jonathan Baillie Baillie is now the manager of West of Scotland Football League side Troon. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Photo Sales

3 . Gary Smith Apart from a stint in France with Rennes, Smith spent his whole career in Scotland. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo Sales