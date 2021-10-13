Reports claim Hibs have opened contract talks with Ryan Porteous

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous. Picture: SNS

According to the Daily Record, the Easter Road club are keen to extend the player’s current deal, which runs until the summer of 2023.

Porteous was previously the subject of a failed transfer bid from Millwall in this year’s January transfer window.

Hibs have been working hard behind the scenes this season to get their most-valued assets tied down to improved and longer contracts. Martin Boyle agreed a new deal earlier in the summer, which saw the removal of a £500,000 release clause, while talks are still ongoing with striker Kevin Nisbet.

The two players, along with Porteous and highly-rated teenage left-back Josh Doig, were serious candidates to potentially leave the club in the summer, but Jack Ross’ side have remained firm with regards to interest transfer market.

