Reports claim Hibs looking to sign Hamilton Accies star Hakeem Odoffin

Hibs are reportedly interested in signing Hamilton Accies midfielder Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: SNS

The 23-year-old was a standout for Brian Rice’s team last term despite their relegation from the top flight of Scottish football. Originally signed as a right-back, Odoffin impressed at centre-back before being moved into the middle of the park, where he was excel for the rest of the campaign as an effective spoiler in front of the back four.

According to the Daily Record, Jack Ross is now considering making a move to bring him to Easter Road. However, Accies were able to sign up the Englishman to a one-year extension in March and will command a fee for their player as they aim to make an immediate return to the top flight of Scottish football.

Hibs have already brought in Jake Doyle-Hayes to beef up their midfield corps, though were forced to say goodbye to Jackson Irvine after the Australian turned down a new deal to sign with St Pauli.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.