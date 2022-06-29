Reports claim Martin Boyle is not seeking immediate return to Hibs after relegation

The Harmah City side dropped out of the top flight on Monday evening as they failed to record the point they needed to secure survival against Al-Hilal, who won the league as a result of the victory.

This immediately led to speculation regarding Boyle’s future. The former Hibs star moved to the Middle East in February for a lucrative wage said to be £1.5 million per year.

However, the Daily Record reports that Boyle is determined to help the club bounce back at the first time of asking. He will also get the chance to play in the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League when the tournament restarts in February 2023.

Martin Boyle left Hibs to joined Al-Faisaly in the January transfer window. Picture: SNS

Another report in the Glasgow-based player outlined the potential financial impact of the relegation on the Aberdonian with foreign players typically seeing a 30 per cent cut in wages after suffering relegation.

But even if Al-Faisaly decide to cut ties with their marquee January signing, the same article also states that Boyle is not thought to be interested in an immediate return to Easter Road.

Boyle said upon leaving Hibs that he hoped to be back one day before his career finished. Hibs have a buy-back clause for the 29-year-old which means they have the right to match any offer which comes in for Boyle if Al-Faisaly accept a bid from a British club.

The player spent seven years in Leith, scoring 60 times in 248 appearances.

