Hibs dug deep to mark their first home game of 2025 with a stirring performance against buoyant Rangers. And David Gray’s men were rewarded for their resilience with a precious point courtesy of a dramatic, thrilling and logic-defying 3-3 draw at a packed Easter Road.

A Hamza Igamane hat-trick should have been enough to see Philippe Clement’s men over the line in game they’d led 2-0 after 20 minutes – and 3-2 less than 10 minutes remaining. On a day when Martin Boyle bagged a double, however, Rocky Bushirir’s headed goal from a corner saw the hosts deservedly earn themselves a draw that had seemed so unlikely after a horrific start from the home side.

What Bushiri thought he was doing when dealing with a long ball over the top inside the opening moments is likely to remain a mystery for some time. He could have headed it safely back to the goalie. Or shelled it into the stratosphere.

The only option not on was trying to outsmart and outmuscle Igamane, who pinched the ball, recycled it – and was on the end of Ianis Hagi’s low cross just seconds later. A gift of a goal.

The same could be said about the visitors’ second, as Nedim Bajrami was given far too much time to pick out a cross from the left wing, Hibs having completely lost their defensive shape after a set piece. Igamane’s1 header was too strong for the flailing hand of home goalie Jordan Smith.

Although Hibs continued to look flaky at the back, they began to exert some pressure on the Rangers back line as the first half progressed. And they were rewarded for keeping a Nicky Cadden free-kick alive inside the Rangers box, Bushiri – going from villain to hero in an instant – demonstrating a sweet touch to control the ball with his chest and set up Boyle for a crisp low strike into the bottom corner.

Enlivened by the goal, Hibs gave as good as they got in the all-important spells either side of half-time, starting the second half with a burst of energy helped by Nathan Moriah-Welsh replacing Hyeokkyu Kwon early on. Again, their intent paid off as Josh Campbell raced onto an exquisite little ball around the corner from Dwight Gayle and force Hagi into a clumsy challenge.

After the obligatory VAR check, Boyle stepped up to thrash the ball high into the net from the penalty spot. Cue bedlam in the stands. And a new belief in the home side.

Lewis Miller hit the post and forced an improvised save out of Liam Kelly with back-to-back efforts, while Gayle virtually hit the keeper with a header that really should have beaten the goalie from all of six yards. Hibs were in control. Until they weren’t.

With 73 minutes on the clock, Moriah-Welsh gifted the visitors possession and, although Hibs rallied to cancel out the immediate threat, they could not clear their lines – and were punished when the Rangers centre forward put away a low cross to make it 3-2. That was the end, right?

Not quite. Not when Bushiri was on the park to rise above everyone, his thumping header on Nicky Cadden’s corner giving Kelly no chance.

Hibs could have gone on to win the game. There have been times this season when they certainly would have lost it. But a point seemed fair enough. And few of the 17,000-plus would claim to have been shortchanged when it came to entertainment.

1 . GK Jordan Smith 6.5/10 Made a series of big saves at crucial moments, having managed to get a hand to the second goal for Rangers.

2 . RWB Lewis Miller 6.5/10 So unlucky to see a header come back off the post. Struggled with his passing at times – but absolutely irrepressible, as ever.

3 . CB Rocky Bushiri 7/10 Quite the day. Gifted Rangers the opener by trying to be too cute and too clever. Beautiful chest control and lay-off for Boyle goal. Then scored dramatic late equaliser with a powerful header. Same old, same old …