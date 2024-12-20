His body may be feeling the strain more than ever. But Dwight Gayle, who revealed earlier today that he’s looking at retirement come the end of the season, won’t be shirking his share of the burden when Hibs head to Aberdeen tomorrow.

The Premier League veteran, now 35, revealed: “My body's starting to break down a bit and it's likely that I might pack it in. But at the moment I'm just focused on helping the team in whichever way I can and trying to get out there to help them. I'll be out there in terms of helping the boys out whatever way I can and in full support of the gaffer whichever way I can, so I'll always be available.”

With Swansea loanee Mykola Kuharevich still not recovered from a groin injury sustained in the 3-0 loss at Celtic Park just under a fortnight ago, Gayle will lead the line alongside Elie Youan as David Gray’s men look to bring down the Dons at Pittodrie. The rookie head coach, still without Marvin Ekpiteta and Kieron Bowie for the longer term, will also be missing Rudi Molotnikov with a niggle.

But Gray has faith in the strength in depth available to him following last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Ross County, the former captain saying: “We go in with confidence off the back of a win, knowing we can still improve. Because I think we showed a different way to win a game of football last week, which is something we've not managed to do this season.

“And we need to build on that and build on the performance from last week and improve on that. Because we know we need to be better if we're going to go up there and get three points, which is the aim of the week.

“I’m definitely looking for more consistency in the second half of the season. I think we've had many challenges throughout the season so far. Some of them self-inflicted, some of them outside of our own control. Every manager will sit here and say the same thing.

“But we're trying to focus on where we can improve and how we can get better. I think in recent weeks we've shown that. And it's about being more consistent and putting that together more often.”

Here’s how we think Hibs will line up in the Granite City:

