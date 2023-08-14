The 17-year-old had been out since February after picking an injury. The winger had been on good form for Hibs before her season ended early as she scored six goals in all competitions earning her a start in the SWPL Cup final against Rangers last December. Now after just over five months out, Livingstone made her return at the start of the month against Kilmarnock before coming on against Glasgow City on Sunday in the SWPL1 opener. Scott was pleased to have the youngster available again as he looks to get off to a good start.

“I am really delighted for Rosie [Livingstone],” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “She has been out for so long and from what I have witnessed from my time here so far is that she is hard-working, really disciplined in her work. She has had some of the girls beside her, but she has spent a lot of hours on her own in the gym with one or two other injured players while not being on the pitch.