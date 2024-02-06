Returning internationals and weekend flops ditched - Hibs predicted XI v Celtic

Bathwater and baby thrown overboard? Or one more chance, one last chance in some cases, for the players caught up in a truly miserable performance last time out? At least Nick Montgomery isn’t short of options.

As he prepares for the visit of Celtic tomorrow night, the Hibs boss has decisions to make all over the park, with new signings and returning internationals finding themselves at the centre of calls for change in every department. If he felt like it, Monty COULD make half a dozen changes to his starting XI. And none of the guys dropped from the weekend loss to St Mirren would have grounds for complaint.

Lewis Miller and Martin Boyle are both fit and raring to go. Despite Miller’s personal struggles at the Asian Cup, expect the Aussie pair to kick off on the right side for Hibs. Nathan Moriah-Welsh should also start in the centre of midfield. Whether or not Nectar Triantis returns for a second game at centre-half, so soon after Saturday’s drubbing, depends on whether club captain Paul Hanlon recovers from illness in time. Here’s how Monty’s men are likely to line up at Easter Road:

