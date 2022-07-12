Reuben McAllister: Hibs finalising deal for Bristol City prospect after agreeing transfer fee

The midfielder, son of Easter Road No.2 Jamie McAllister, has been courted by a number of clubs with Aston Villa, Celtic, Leicester, Newcastle, and Rangers all linked.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested a move was close, stating on Twitter last week that the chance to work with Lee Johnson had been instrumental in Hibs landing the highly-rated youngster.

McAllister made his debut for the Robins’ under-23 side when he was still aged just 15, and the Scotland national team have been monitoring the teenager.

It had been reported that Hibs might have to shell out as much as £250,000 to land the talented youngster, with add-ons potentially raising the overall sum to £500,000.

However, the Capital club has agreed a more modest £120,000 fee for the in-demand midfielder, with earlier figures mentioned appearing to be significantly wide of the mark.

The Robins have a sell-on percentage included as part of the deal meaning they will get a cut of any future transfer fee.

Speaking last week, Johnson said: “We believe it’s the best pathway for him. He’s a top young player but at the same time we’ve got a lot of respect for Bristol City – it’s a family thing, we’re not raiding them for their best players.”

A general view of Bristol City's Ashton Gate home