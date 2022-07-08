Reuben McAllister move to Hibs 'probably going to happen', says Lee Johnson

The 16-year-old is the son of Easter Road assistant boss Jamie McAllister and has attracted interest from clubs including Aston Villa, Brighton, Celtic, Leicester, Newcastle, and Rangers since making his debut for the Robins’ Under-23 side at the age of just 15.

It was reported on Friday that a deal had been struck for the central midfielder who, at 16, would likely join up with the Capital club’s development squad, but Johnson stopped short of confirming that the move had was done and dusted.

"It's probably going to happen but it's not definite, it's not done. We wouldn't have had the opportunity had Jamie [McAllister] and myself not been here,” he said, previewing the visit of Clyde on Premier Sports Cup group duty on Saturday.

"We believe it's the best pathway for him. He's a top young player but at the same time we've got a lot of respect for Bristol City – it's a family thing, we're not raiding them for their best players.”

Johnson has made no secret of his desire to bolster his defensive options and bring in another player in the final third despite already bringing in eight new faces, but he remained coy over potential arrivals, insisting he was relaxed about his squad make-up.

"There is progress [with signings] but it's not one of those where I could guarantee it happening within 48 hours, but it might. There are enough conversations going on, there's enough movement,” he added.

Lee Johnson speaks to the media ahead of the visit of Clyde

"If we went into the season with what we've got, I'd be fine with that. I think we've got an adequate amount of cover but what you don't want is injuries.

"So as long as we maintain a decent level of health within the squad we'll be okay.