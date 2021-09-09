Rhyan Grant: Australian international defender training with Hibs

Rhyan Grant on Sydney FC in action against Western United in an A-League match

The 30-year-old’s strike against Vietnam in Hanoi was enough for the Socceroos to record a 1-0 win in their latest World Cup qualifier and secure a tenth successive victory in qualifying as Graham Arnold’s side coped without the influence of Easter Road winger Martin Boyle, who was left out of the team with an injury.

Grant has spent his entire A-League career with Sydney FC, is under contract until June 2022, and is closing in on 250 appearances for the Sky Blues.

The right-back has opted to remain in Europe ahead of the next international break in early October in a bid to circumnavigate Australia’s strict quarantine rules for returning citizens.

He will train at East Mains until the next international break as he aims to be in peak condition for the start of Australia’s domestic season on October 30.

“I’m staying overseas between the international windows to avoid quarantine back home,” he said. “I’ll keep ticking over and make sure I stay fit for October, ready for when the A-League kicks off next month.

“I might be away for an extended period but obviously I’m in good hands here and feel like I’ll be ready to go come the start of the season.

"It's a pretty quick turnaround between these windows so I've got I think, three weeks, to keep fit and keep training.

"I’m looking forward to changing it up and having an adventure and seeing what happens.”

