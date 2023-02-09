Robbie Hamilton gutted by Hibs' Euro exit as midfielder hints at contract decision
“Sometimes, if the ball in is that good, there’s nothing you can do about it,” said BT Sport commentator Ben Andrews as he described Robbie Hamilton’s assist for Jacob Blaney’s opener for Hibs against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Youth League play-off on Tuesday night.
"Cracking delivery from Hamilton, wasn’t it,” Andrews added. The son of former top-flight striker Jim Hamilton, Robbie is more often found further back although he chips in with a fair few goals, and has a reputation as a bit of a set-piece specialist, as evidenced by the inch-perfect free kick for Blaney. Hamilton senior scored for Hearts in the Cup Winners’ Cup, and Dunfermline in UEFA Cup qualifying so knows a thing or two about European competition.
"My dad always phones me the day before games, and FaceTimes me in the morning before,” Hamilton told the Evening News. “He’s been in similar positions himself so it’s good to get his input, usually he just tells me to give it my all.”
A key part of the Hibs side that romped to the CAS Elite Under-18 League title last season, Hamilton made his senior debut against St Johnstone in the last game of the 2021/22 campaign and featured in summer friendlies under Lee Johnson. Understandably he is devastated by the nature of the defeat and the end of the club’s European jaunt.
“It was a great effort from the boys – it’s some journey we’ve been on. The way it’s ended feels terrible but the boys did well. We’ve been playing together for a while, we’re in the same dressing room, we play the development games – that all helps. We’ve got a really good bond as a team, we have done for years, and that makes a big difference."
Like many of his under-19 colleagues Hamilton’s contract situation remains up in the air but with academy chief Steve Kean already suggesting that new deals will be sorted now the Dortmund game is out of the way, the player hints that he has already made a decision: "I’ve had positive talks already and hopefully I’ll end up signing a new deal,” he adds. “I just want to keep playing games and kick on whether the gaffer’s watching, or other clubs are watching – somebody’s always watching. You never know what’s next.”