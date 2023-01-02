The 23-year-old has previously spoken about his difficult start to life in Edinburgh, initially on loan from Norwich City before making the move permanent in the summer. Revealing that he hadn’t been fully fit last season on top of adapting to playing regularly after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he opened up about the reaction from the stands to his displays at the start of last year, and what he did to get back to his best. Bushiri has played half a season under Johnson and in that time has become a key member of the squad, with a brief absence through injury keenly felt on the pitch.

"Every manager has a different philosophy. It depends on the system you play. I enjoy this system more, playing in a three or four centrally whereas before I played on the right side. It all depends on the system,” he explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also came here after long injuries so I was restarting things. I had a chance in the summer to work on those things and that has helped me to settle well this season. In sport we get exposed and need to accept things but it’s up to us how we take it. You want to show a reaction and say to the fans, ‘okay guys, let me give you something back so we can all go in the same direction’. The fans want the team to do well. I’ve worked on it, and it’s in the past and we can look forward.”

Rocky Bushiri believes his hard work is starting to show on the pitch

Such has been the improvement in his form that Johnson suggested he wouldn’t sell the player for less than an eight-figure sum, saying in October: “When I first walked through the door, he was one I was probably happy to move on. Now, I wouldn’t let him go for £10 million.”

Bushiri has been quizzed on this valuation before but believes it is testament to the hard yards he has been putting in since Johnson first arrived to take the reins at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s nice words,” he smiles. “He has been straight with me since day one about what I need to do better and how he wants to use me. I think you can see in his philosophy how he can use me to help other players be more free on the pitch. It’s a boost. And when you have people like Martin Boyle in the team there are loads of jokes about it…!”

Hearts will be another stern test after last week’s 4-0 defeat by Celtic and Bushiri believes the match will be more about mentality than anything else as Hibs chase a win at Tynecastle for the first time since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bushiri heads the ball clear as Celtic's Liel Abada watches on during Hibs' 4-0 defeat last week