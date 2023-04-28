The centre-back is closing in on a comeback after sustaining a complex ankle injury in January, and could be named in Lee Johnson’s squad for next weekend’s first post-split cinch Premiership meeting with St Mirren at Easter Road.

Despite hinting earlier this season that he hadn’t given up hope of someday featuring for Belgium at senior level, it was announced last month that the former Norwich City and KV Oostende stopper had pledged his allegiance to Congo DR, after featuring for the Red Devils at under-19 and under-21 level. Bushiri has family ties to the central African country but his injury ruled him out of featuring during the the last international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he hopes to force his way back onto the pitch for the Capital club, helping them to qualify for Europe as well as increasing his own hopes of a starting berth when the Leopards take on Gabon in Libreville on June 12 in their penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Rocky Bushiri is targeting a return to action in the post-split fixtures for Hibs