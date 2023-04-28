Rocky Bushiri hopeful Hibs return can boost his chances of international debut in June
Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri hopes making a return to action before the end of the season can boost his chances of making his international debut in June.
The centre-back is closing in on a comeback after sustaining a complex ankle injury in January, and could be named in Lee Johnson’s squad for next weekend’s first post-split cinch Premiership meeting with St Mirren at Easter Road.
Despite hinting earlier this season that he hadn’t given up hope of someday featuring for Belgium at senior level, it was announced last month that the former Norwich City and KV Oostende stopper had pledged his allegiance to Congo DR, after featuring for the Red Devils at under-19 and under-21 level. Bushiri has family ties to the central African country but his injury ruled him out of featuring during the the last international break.
Now he hopes to force his way back onto the pitch for the Capital club, helping them to qualify for Europe as well as increasing his own hopes of a starting berth when the Leopards take on Gabon in Libreville on June 12 in their penultimate Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
"I still have a good relationship with the country, and I spoke with the gaffer here at Hibs, and with my family, and then I took the decision to go for it,” he told the Evening News in an exclusive interview. “It was frustrating not to be able to make my debut during the last international break but you don’t choose these things; it’s just part of football and it just means that in the summer, against Gabon, it will be even better.”