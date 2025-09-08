Scottish football paid its final respects to Rod Petrie, as the former Hibs chairman’s funeral was held in Edinburgh on Monday.

The Easter Road club had faces of the past and present in attendance at the service for the ex-SFA president who died last month. Head coach David Gray and captain Joe Newell were pictured in attendance alongside Ayr United managerial duo Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker, who both started their careers in Leith.

Fifa, world football's governing body, were represented by chief operating officer Kevin Lamour and Edinburgh-born media director Bryan Swanson, who both travelled from Zurich, Switzerland.

Others from around the Scottish game also attended. Amongst those were Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay, Rangers chairman Fraser Thornton plus ambassador Barry Ferguson, and ex-Scotland manager Alex McLeish. Supporters also had the chance to say their final goodbyes to Petrie, who died last month at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer, as the cortege passed Easter Road.

Petrie partly owned Hibs in a partnership with Sir Tom Farmer, who died earlier this year. He had advised Farmer during his rescue of Hibs in 1991 and joined the club board five years later, appointed managing director 12 months after that. The club redeveloped Easter Road in his tenure and built a new training complex in East Lothian. Hibs also won the 2016 Scottish Cup, their first in 114 years and also the League Cup. Here is his funeral in pictures.

1 . The funeral cortege The funeral cortege of former Scottish Football Association President and Hibernian Chairman Rod Petrie passes by Easter Road | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . The funeral cortege continuing its journey around Easter Road | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Fans gather to applaud and pay respect ahead of the funeral. | SNS Group Photo Sales