Ron Gordon pictured in the Directors' Box at Easter Road

The 68-year-old died on February 20. He had revealed to Easter Road fans in an open letter just weeks ago that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the previous 12 months, limiting his ability to visit his base in Edinburgh and attend matches, but reaffirmed his family’s commitment to the club.

A service will be held at St Mary’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, where Ron’s ‘extraordinary life’ will be celebrated. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Arlington Free Clinic and the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message sent by wife Kit, sons Colin and Ian and their wives Natalie and Callie to Hibs supporters earlier this week, pledged to continue Ron’s work at the Capital club. Thanking those at the club for their love and support they said: “Ron saw himself as a steward of this great football club and was always conscious of its role in the community and this wonderful city. His goal had always been to build the club into the best version of itself.

"As a family, and organisation, we are more determined than ever to see this through. We remain committed to Ron’s vision and long-term plan, supporting all facets of the football club, and working with you all to achieve it.”