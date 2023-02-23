Hibs owner and executive chairman Ron Gordon passed away earlier this week

The American-based businessman, who took control of the club in the summer of 2019, died earlier this week. He had been receiving treatment for cancer in the United States for much of the past year but had written an open letter to supporters earlier this month reaffirming his family’s commitment to the club.

At an immensely difficult time for the Gordon family and all connected with the club there are matches to be played, and daily football-club life must continue. Chief executive Ben Kensell will maintain the day-to-day running of the club in the meantime, with the support of the club board – a role he ha been fulfilling for some time while Ron was undergoing treatment.

At a difficult time it allows for a semblance of continuity off the pitch, while ensuring the playing and coaching staff can continue their efforts to get results on the pitch. It will also afford the family time to grieve and to try to come to terms with such a loss.

The Gordons remain committed to the club, as outlined by Ron in his open letter to supporters, and wife Kit along with sons Ian and Colin are determined to continue Ron’s legacy at Easter Road.

Speaking to the Evening News prior to Ron's passing, Kensell explained that working closely with the executive chairman since joining the club had allowed him to effectively see the club through the owner’s eyes.

“On a human level it's been really tough. Staff have built relationships with Ron, Ian, Kit, the whole family. There's an emotion involved with anything that goes on. Having known Ron for the best part of two years I completely understand and appreciate how he wants us to run the club from a governance perspective and we're very clear on the sense of direction. I know what the role is, I know how to do it – I've done it before – and we carry on regardless,” Kensell said.

