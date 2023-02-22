The sudden passing of the American-based businessman, who took the reins at Hibs in the summer of 2019 marking the end of Sir Tom Farmer’s stewardship of the Capital club, shocked Scottish football.

Scarves, flowers, shirts, and messages of condolence have been placed at the stadium with one tribute reading: “Thanks for everything you did for our club.”

Gordon had written an open letter to Hibs supporters revealing his diagnosis and reaffirming his family’s commitment to the club and following his untimely death wife Kit and sons Ian and Colin are determined to carry on his work and see through his legacy.

Tributes are placed outside Easter Road following the passing of Ron Gordon

Meanwhile, Celtic and Rangers will hold a minute’s applause to mark Gordon’s passing ahead of Sunday’s Hampden showdown. League bosses confirmed the tribute on Wednesday morning to the 68-year-old, who served on the SPFL board as well and spearheaded the Deloitte/SPFL Strategy Review with a view to changing the Scottish game for the better.

The SPFL’s chief operating officer Calum Beattie said: “The SPFL board, our staff and directors of both Rangers and Celtic were very keen to honour Ron’s memory following the news of his sudden passing.

“He was universally admired in the Scottish game and we are sure that both sets of fans will wish to play their part in honouring someone who had Scottish football’s very best interests at heart and who had played a key role in the development of the league in his time as a director.”

Celtic and Rangers were among the many clubs who paid tribute to Gordon on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Celtic read: “Everyone at Celtic Football Club would like to share our sincere condolences. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Ron’s family, friends and everyone at Hibernian FC at this extremely sad time. RIP, Ron.”