The US-based businessman, who took control of the club in 2019, passed away this morning. He was 68. Gordon revealed earlier this month that he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a statement released by the club this afternoon, chief executive Ben Kensell asked for his family’s privacy to be respected and stressed their commitment to “continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the club.”

Kensell said: “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family. We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

The club statement continued: “Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon family are determined to see this through. Ben stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the club, with the support of the board and the senior executive.

Kensell added: “As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the club or family at this time.”

Tributes have been coming in for Gordon, who was the club’s executive chairman as well as majority sharholder.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is shocked at this devastating news. Ron was one of the most decent, hard-working, straightforward and enthusiastic figures in our game.

Hibs majority shareholder Ron Gordon has died at the age of 68. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“It was clear that Hibs very quickly became far, far more than a business venture for Ron – his obvious pride in being its custodian and his unstinting dedication to the club were the clearest evidence of how much he loved being involved in Hibernian FC.

“In only a few years, he benefitted Scottish football more widely as he gave selflessly of his time and his very considerable array of talents. On a personal level, the superb work he did to help drive forward the SPFL Strategy Review was of enormous benefit. He will be very sadly missed across the entire game.”

Murdoch Maclennan, chairman of the SPFL, said: “Everyone who dealt with Ron could see immediately that he was a man of enormous integrity, energy and vision. Having already achieved so much in his business life, he was an incredible force for good at Hibernian FC and in his role on the SPFL board. He believed fervently in teamwork and driving towards a common cause and was genuinely committed to the betterment of the entire game.