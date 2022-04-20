The American-based businessman is asked about how the decision was reached and if he has any regrets about the sacking of Jack Ross or the appointment of Maloney in the first place. He is asked what kind or manager the club is looking for this time and explains how the process will be different. The 72-year-old is also quizzed on the role his son Ian has as head of recruitment and his own future as owner of the club.
Ron Gordon: Hibs owner explains latest managerial change at Easter Road after Shaun Maloney sacking
Watch Hibs owner Ron Gordon speak to the media to explain the latest managerial change at the club following the sacking of Shaun Maloney.
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 6:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 7:01 pm