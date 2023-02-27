Ron Gordon, centre, with his family at Easter Road

The 68-year-old passed away last Tuesday, just weeks after informing Easter Road fans that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past 12 months. His death came as a shock not just to the Capital club but to the wider footballing community in Scotland and further afield.

In an open letter published on the club’s website the Gordons paid tribute to the ‘kindness and generosity’ shown in the days following their loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ron was a beloved husband, father, and brother. As we grieve his death as a family, we are immensely grateful for the tremendous outpouring of love and support we have received from the Hibernian family,” it begins.

"From day one, it was clear to us that Hibs is more than just a football club, it is a big family. The last few days have reaffirmed this. When our hearts were broken, the sunshine from Leith brought some much-needed light into our lives. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness and generosity. We've been overwhelmed by the countless messages, flowers, and tributes honouring Ron's work and thanking him for all he did at Hibernian in pursuit of moving the club forward. Every single gesture has touched our hearts.”

Tributes have also been paid by other clubs and organisations, with the Gordons expressing their gratitude ‘for the affection shown by the wider footballing family’, adding: “We’d like to extend our thanks to Ben Kensell, the Executive Team and staff at the club, and the Board of Directors for their unwavering support during this difficult time for our family.”

In his letter to fans Ron reaffirmed his family’s commitment to the club and his family have pledged to carry on the work he was doing at the club, stating that they will ‘continue to invest in the first team, academy, women’s team, club infrastructure, and Community Foundation with pride’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ron’s passion, love, and enthusiasm for the club was contagious from the get-go and was shared by us all. As a family we have fallen in love with Hibs, and Edinburgh. It has become a home to us,” the letter continues.

"Ron saw himself as a steward of this great football club and was always conscious of its role in the community and this wonderful city. His goal had always been to build the club into the best version of itself. As a family, and organisation, we are more determined than ever to see this through.

"We remain committed to Ron’s vision and long-term plan, supporting all facets of the football club, and working with you all to achieve it. With pride we will continue to invest in the first team, academy, women’s team, club infrastructure and the Community Foundation.