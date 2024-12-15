The Ross County boss held little back post-match at Easter Road as he vented refereeing anger.

Ross County boss Don Cowie has let off some steam about refereeing decisions in a 3-1 loss to Hibs.

The Staggies got ahead in the Premiership clash at Easter Road on Saturday inside three minutes but David Gray’s team battled back for three big points. It puts Hibs into eighth ahead of the Sunday clash between Kilmarnock and Hearts beneath them in the table.

While Cowie noted his team’s poor play in conceding the goals they did, he also lamented the performance of referee Lloyd Wilson. He directed his ire in the main at the whistler for not blowing his whistle for half time after five minutes of stoppage time had elapsed and Dwight Gayle went on to level the game.

Cowie said: “We lost it because we made poor decisions at an important time. We got ourselves into a great position. I thought we played very well, especially in the first half. We had an opportunity at 1-0 to really kick on and probably get the second goal. It didn't come. After that, things went against us. Firstly, we made poor decisions.

“Secondly, every decision within the game went against us. I spoke to the referee. There's five minutes of stoppage time in the first half. We go over the five minutes, the ball breaks, Youan looks to attack. He then plays the ball sidewards and he brings the whistle to his mouth to call time. He's been told time in his ear.

“He's told me that he thought about blowing his whistle but didn't. After that, that's our responsibility. We shouldn't have conceded. I find it hard to believe why he didn't blow for half-time then. For me, that changed a big part of the game. It gives Hibs momentum.

“It gives the stadium something to cheer about going into half-time when we were thoroughly in control of the game at that stage.”

He added: “It's not whether I think he should have. He thought about blowing it. I'm just not sure why you would think about blowing it when you've been told it's time and we're over the five minutes. If Youan carries on with his momentum and going forward, I could see why he's maybe let it go.

“It's the fact that he's played the ball sidewards. I would say that's probably the green light to call half-time. It takes nothing away from the fact that we should have defended the goal so much better.”