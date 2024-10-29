Hibs boss David Gray is frustrated by the manner of his side’s 1-1 draw with Hearts on derby day but remains optimistic that his team can climb the table after ending a three-match losing streak.

They currently sit at the foot of the Premiership ladder with just six points from nine matches. Gray believes his team are already showing signs of bouncing back from rock bottom and was delighted to welcome Jake Doyle-Hayes back into the team after a difficult period with injuries and setbacks.

But who remains on the treatment table for Hibs and what is the situation surrounding Wednesday’s opponents Ross County? Here we take a look at the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of what promises to be a crucial encounter in Dingwall.

1 . Nicky Cadden - doubt Hibs winger Nicky Cadden is pushing for a return to first team action after training on Monday. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Max Sheaf - Out Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf suffered a further setback in his recovery from a long-term muscle injury. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Chris Cadden - Doubt Chris Cadden missed the Edinburgh derby with injury and was not seen in training on Monday. A doubt for the Ross County clash. | SNS Group Photo Sales