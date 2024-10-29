Ross County vs Hibs injury latest: Two away doubts as clubs share four outs evenly ahead of Highland battle

 A look at the injury situation in both camps as Hibs travel to Ross County

Hibs boss David Gray is frustrated by the manner of his side’s 1-1 draw with Hearts on derby day but remains optimistic that his team can climb the table after ending a three-match losing streak.

They currently sit at the foot of the Premiership ladder with just six points from nine matches. Gray believes his team are already showing signs of bouncing back from rock bottom and was delighted to welcome Jake Doyle-Hayes back into the team after a difficult period with injuries and setbacks.

But who remains on the treatment table for Hibs and what is the situation surrounding Wednesday’s opponents Ross County? Here we take a look at the latest injury news surrounding both teams ahead of what promises to be a crucial encounter in Dingwall.

Hibs winger Nicky Cadden is pushing for a return to first team action after training on Monday.

1. Nicky Cadden - doubt

Hibs winger Nicky Cadden is pushing for a return to first team action after training on Monday.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf suffered a further setback in his recovery from a long-term muscle injury.

2. Max Sheaf - Out

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf suffered a further setback in his recovery from a long-term muscle injury.

Chris Cadden missed the Edinburgh derby with injury and was not seen in training on Monday. A doubt for the Ross County clash.

3. Chris Cadden - Doubt

Chris Cadden missed the Edinburgh derby with injury and was not seen in training on Monday. A doubt for the Ross County clash.

Ross County defender George Harmon remains on the sidelines with a long-term ankle injury.

4. George Harmon - Out

Ross County defender George Harmon remains on the sidelines with a long-term ankle injury.

