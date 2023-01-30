Ross County v Hibs: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Ross County v Hibs. What: cinch Scottish Premiership. Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall. When: Tuesday, January 31. Kick-off 7.45pm. Referee: Graham Grainger (Alan Newlands on VAR).

TV and ticket info

Ross County and Hibs will battle it out in Dingwall on Tuesday evening

Ross County haven’t taken the option to screen this game as one of their five pay-per-view matches per season. Hibs TV international subscribers can watch the action live while there’s audio commentary for those in the UK and Ireland.

Team news

CJ Egan-Riley should go right into the squad after joining on loan from Burnley. The match is likely to come too soon for Kyle Magennis and Jake Doyle-Hayes in the centre of the park. Martin Boyle and Mykola Kukharevych are long-term absentees.

Form guide

While the 6-0 win over Aberdeen was a welcome boost, Hibs are still in a subpar run of form overall with four victories in 15 games. However, they’ve avoided defeat in four of their last eight with every defeat coming against the top three in the league.

Ross County ended a horrendous eight-game winless run, with six defeats, by comfortably defeating Kilmarnock 3-0 on Saturday.

Head-to-head

There has been a fairly even split between the sides over the past 11 games. Hibs have won five, Ross County have won four with two draws. Four of those 11 games have been won by the away team, including the last two. Tomorrow’s hosts won the last meeting as Hibs put in a dreadful performance in a 2-0 defeat at Easter Road.

Manager thoughts

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “It's lovely when a plan comes together and against Aberdeen it did. I thought the boys were outstanding from the first minute. I'm really proud of everybody associated with the club because it was a big performance for a number of reasons.”

Bookies’ odds

Home 11/4, Draw 13/5, Away 1/1 with Bet365.com.

Another thing

Lee Johnson expects Kevin Nisbet to remain at Hibs beyond the end of the January transfer window after the striker turned down a proposed move to Millwall in the English Championship. The deadline arrives just a couple of hours after the full-time whistle in Tuesday’s match.

