Hibs have made the long journey north to face Ross County this weekend in the Premiership.

David Gray’s side have headed to the Highlands in jig time amid Storm Éowyn to get in the best possible shape for the game. They are on a good run of form and are currently charging towards the European places in the Premiership.

Head coach Gray said ahead of the game: “We know it’ll be a real difficult game; it always is up here. Hopefully the conditions aren’t too bad, but it’ll be the same for both teams. They’ve picked up some good results recently, but so have we, confidence is high and we’re looking to build on that.

“Our full focus is on getting three points because it’ll take us closer to where we need to be. We know this game will be difficult. We’ve prepared as well as we can, and now we’re looking forward to the game.”

Here is the latest team news ahead of the game, with Hibs set to miss three players and the club’s loanee in Dingwall also missing due to ineligibility.