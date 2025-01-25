Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a pitch inspection called for the game between Ross County and Hibs with the verdict in.

Hibs have discovered the final verdict around a pitch inspection ahead of their Premiership clash against Ross County.

The Easter Road side made their way up to the Highlands on Friday amid the treacherous weather conditions posed by Storm Eowyn. Some supporters had also started their journey north when the Dingwall club announced there would be a ‘precautionary’ pitch inspection at 9:45.

It has been confirmed by Ross County that their home turf is playable and the game will commence as planned at 3pm on Saturday. A club statement reads: “The referee has deemed the pitch to be playable and the game will go ahead.”

After a 3-0 win over Clydebank in the Scottish Cup fourth round last time out, attentions are turned back to matters in the Premiership for Hibs. They are on a good run of form that has catapulted them into the European football conversation.

Head coach David Gray said of preparations for the match: “It’s clearly not been ideal but something no-one can control. The ideal preparation would’ve been coming in for training Friday morning and then travelling up to Ross County, clearly that wasn’t an option because you couldn’t train in the wind and the weather warning not allowing you to be on the roads.

“We took the decision to travel up there in the morning, so we got out the city and the central belt earlier, and got to Inverness at lunchtime. We’ve done everything possible to make sure we’re ready. I’m grateful we’ve been able to get up here safely and in good time.”