Hibs youngster Rudi Molotnikov has described the emotions of making his first-team debut for his boyhood club in a European game at a Premier League stadium.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 17-year-old was a late replacement for another academy graduate in Josh Campbell during the 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa and although it confirmed their exit from the Europa Conference League and a heavy aggregate defeat, Molotnikov was delighted to make his senior bow for the team.

“Coming through the academy, it is always special to make your debut, but to make it in a European competition at Villa Park is even more special. It’s a mixture of nerves and excitement when you are warming up. You’re just hoping that you get the call to come on,” he told the club’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I was just thinking, ‘please say my name, please say my name’ and luckily the gaffer did and I was delighted to get on. Watching the fans at the end was amazing, they were brilliant all night; singing Sunshine on Leith and the Proclaimers before kick-off was great. It was a really special moment for me as a Hibs supporter too. My parents were crying happy tears when I saw them at the end so it was a great night for them as well.”

Rudi Molotnikov, right, replaces Josh Campbell during the latter stages of Hibs' 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa at Villa Park. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS Group

Molotnikov has also paid tribute to the players and staff at the club for ‘pushing him every single day’. The attacking midfielder was a regular in the under-18s team when he was still just 15 and has been training with the first team for a considerable amount of time as well as winning caps, and scoring goals, for Scotland’s youth teams.

“Everyone at the club has pushed me every single day; I played under-18s when I was only 15 and played up in the development squad last year so all these small things have really helped me get to where I am now. I need to kick on from here now and keep working hard.”