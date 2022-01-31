Runar Hauge: 'Scottish football will suit me... Hibs opportunity was too good to miss'

The 20-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal and while he will initially join up with the Capital club’s development side, there are high hopes that he can be pushing for a first-team place sooner rather than later.

Speaking to HibsTV Hauge said: “I am very happy and excited to get started. It all happened quite quickly. I was in Spain with my old team at a training camp and heard that Hibs were interested. Immediately I was thinking, ‘yes this is the right move for me’.

“Two or three days later I was on a plane to Edinburgh and here I am so it has been very, very fast but I am very happy.”

Runar Hauge believes he will suit Scottish football. Picture: Alan Rennie

Hauge is good friends with fellow January arrival Elias Melkersen, and he revealed his former Glimt team-mate had helped sell him on a move to Scotland

“I was excited and I was a bit nervous to come to Hibs. Of course, I know how big a club it is.

“For a young Norwegian young man it is not always easy to move to another country. But I knew I wanted to go for it because it was an opportunity that was too good to miss.

"Elias is a good friend of mine, so I spoke to him about the move of course. He had only positive things to say about the club so it was an was easy decision to make.”

Hauge is looking forward to his first taste of Scottish football and, having seen some games already, is eager to get stuck in.

“I really like Scottish football – I think the style will suit me. It seems very powerful and there are lots of tackles in the games. It is honest work, but I like it.

“I'm a player with a lot of energy, a lot of power. I'm don’t holding anything back. I'm a winger who will always give 100 per cent and try to contribute with as many goal and assists as I can.

“I've been I've been told that Edinburgh is a really nice city, so I am looking forward to living here and for the new opportunity.”

