Ryan Gauld set to jet into Dubai and seal loan move to Hibs

Ryan Gauld will fly into Dubai on Tuesday to join Hibs at their winter training camp before undergoing a medical on Wednesday and completing his loan move to the Easter Road club.

The former Dundee United midfielder, who joined Sporting Lisbon in a £3million move in 2014, is currently on loan at Portuguese second tier outfit Farense.

However, as part of that deal he had to play one final game for them last night – against Arouca – before completing a switch to Hibs for the rest of the season.

Gauld played 71 minutes before being substituted. He came off with Farense leading 3-1 but the game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Gauld had also been attracting interest from Aberdeen and Bristol City, but Hibs boss Neil Lennon was determined to win the race for his signature having twice sent scouts to watch him play for Farense.

Provided everything goes to plan, the 23-year-old could make his debut in a green-and-white shirt when the Capital club wrap up their week-long stay in the United Arab Emirates with a friendly against local side Al-Wasi on Friday afternoon.

The arrival of Gauld won’t, however, stop Hibs pursuing a move to bring Scott Allan back to the club for a third time.

Initially signed by former head coach Alan Stubbs, the midfielder enjoyed an outstanding season with the Edinburgh side before moving to Celtic, but his career has stalled at Celtic Park, the 26-year-old sent on loan to Dundee and then Hibs last season before returning to the Glasgow club where he hasn’t featured in a single game this season.

Allan is out of contract at the end of the season and as such is free to talk to other clubs.