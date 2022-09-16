Ryan Porteous 'found out about Scotland call-up' from Hibs team-mate Martin Boyle

The pair are thick as thieves off the pitch and the winger’s return to Easter Road has rekindled a friendship that experience a hiatus of sorts for six months when the Australian internationalist sealed a money-spinning transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly.

But with Boyle back in the Capital the pair are making up for lost time away from the pitch.

Speaking to the media to preview the visit of Aberdeen on Scottish Premiership duty on Saturday, Porteous laughed as he revealed how he had learned of his recall to the Scotland squad – ten months after his previous involvement in the 2-0 home victory over Denmark at Hampden in World Cup qualifying.

"It won't surprise you that Martin Boyle texted me... We had been planning a few rounds of golf and he asked if I’d booked them yet and told me if I had, then I'd better cancel them,” he recalled.

"I think the physio had told him when he was in here on his day off so, he was the one who told me and he was buzzing for me."

Porteous won seven Scotland caps at under-19 level, and 14 at under-21 level, captaining the latter on several occasions. Still just 23, he is on track this season to reach 150 appearances for Hibs and hopes spending more time in the international fold can help his game at club level too,

"It’s something I'm really honoured by. I feel very privileged and that has always been the case; whether it was the 17s, 19s or 21s for Scotland I always turned up and I would always want to play for Scotland – this would be the epitome of that,” he added.

Ryan Porteous, left, and Martin Boyle during a first-team training session at HTC

“The call-up is something I haven't achieved for a year now, but every time I’ve been in the squad I’ve really enjoyed it.