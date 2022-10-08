Ryan Porteous Hibs contract talks latest as Lee Johnson hails 'helluva winner' against Motherwell

The 23-year-old followed up his goal against Ross County with the winner against Motherwell on Saturday and with negotiations ongoing with the Scotland internationalist and his representatives, his manager is hopeful of reaching a positive conclusion.

"We’ve offered him a really good contract, a strong one,” Johnson said.

"There is no immediate pressure from me for an answer but as we near January the screw has to turn on that a little bit.

"We think the right thing for Hibs is obviously securing Ryan and that’s why we’ve made such a strong offer but if not the world moves on and we’ll make sure we have a succession plan.”

Porteous required treatment after breaking the deadlock as he appeared to clash heads with Motherwell defender Sondre Johansen, and Johnson said the manner of the goal summed him up.

“The commitment and the bravery to score that goal… it was a helluva goal and I’m looking forward to watching it back.

"I think at the moment that epitomises him: committed, winning challenges, and a goal threat as well in the box.

Lee Johnson was happy with his side's victory but still feels there's more to come from Hibs

"I think he took a few whacks today, he was on the floor a fair bit. I think he’s alright, maybe he was playing the hero on that one, I’ve no idea.

“But I thought our entire back four was fantastic, whoever was in it. Paul Hanlon was outstanding as well and really showed his experience.”

While Johnson was pleased with the final result, he conceded that he ‘didn’t have that feeling of euphoria or elation’, adding: “I think we could have managed the last ten minutes better than we did.

"We’re a team that’s still learning all the time but I think we look really solid; we always looked a threat on the counter.

"We started really well – good tempo, good ball speed, good runners in behind. It’s just that bit of quality or composure in the final third, if we can increase that then it’s the difference.