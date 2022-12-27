Ryan Porteous last game for Hibs admission as Lee Johnson reveals 'succession plan'

The Scotland international is out of contract next summer and free to speak to other clubs from January 1 after turning down a new deal to remain at Easter Road. He is suspended for the new year derby against Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Monday, January 2. The next game after that is away to Motherwell on Sunday, January 8.

Hibs have indicated that they would be willing to sell Porteous in January, but only a suitable bid comes in. There has been reported interest from the Englishman Championship and abroad, with Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Norwich City, Watford and Udinese among a long list of teams thought to be interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if the Celtic match could be the last for Porteous in a Hibs shirt, Johnson replied: “It doesn’t feel like it at this moment in time. But of course football changes really quickly and it would only take a big offer to come in. The club would have to consider it and the powers that be decide whether or we take that. So we have to be ready. There’s a succession plan in place. We have to enjoy him while we’ve got him, while he is performing and while he’s showing the attitude he is day in, day out.”

Porteous, who has been deployed in central midfield for the last two games, has confirmed that he would like to challenge himself in another league.