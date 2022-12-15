Ryan Porteous makes admission over impending Hibs exit as Easter Road favourite breaks his silence

The Scotland international has just over six months remaining on his contract and will be free to speak to other clubs in the January transfer window.

Hibs had hoped of getting the centre-back to sign a new deal and offered, what chairman Ron Gordon called, “a very good proposal” to the centre-back. However, they admitted defeat late last month with a statement revealing Porteous had turned down the contract and would be leaving the club.

A boyhood Hibs fan, the 23-year-old has now revealed he’s looking to challenge himself at a different level of football as he looks to take the next step in his career.

Ryan Porteous could leave Hibs as soon as the January transfer window after agreeing to declining a new deal to stay at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

He told Sky Sports: "It was a very difficult one. It was something that I didn't take lightly and a decision I didn't make fast, but I've been here for a long time.

"I felt like I was progressing very well as a player. I think it maybe just comes to that stage in everyone's career where you need to be taken out of your comfort zone a bit, to see a new challenge and take it in your stride, and see how good you can become as a player.

"It's a short career. I know players have moved on from the club that they love, or the club they really like playing for and have done great things. So, I am ready to take that step."

