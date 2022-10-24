The centre-back is in the final year of his deal at Easter Road and supporters are keen to see one of their favourites signed up to an extension, especially when he’ll be free to talk to other clubs as soon as the January window.

Owner Ron Gordon said toward the end of last week he was “hopeful” the 23-year-old would sign after being given a “very good proposal”.

But for Porteous, who recently shone on his debut for Scotland in the 0-0 draw with Ukraine, his focus remains solely on football and helping Hibs remain competitive at the right end of the table with games coming thick and fast. With the season shutting down for five weeks after the November 12 trip to Kilmarnock, there’s plenty of time ahead for the centre-back to ponder his future.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous hits a shot during an event to herald the opening of new padel courts at Edinburgh Park. Picture: Andy Mather

“There's been no update since the last time I spoke to the press,” he told the Evening News. “We made that quite clear to Hibs that I'll just be focusing on my football for now. When there's a break before Christmas then we could potentially re-evaluate it then.”

Following a recent fixture against Dundee United, manager Lee Johnson stated his belief that Porteous was being unfairly “targeted” following an elbow to the face in Hibs’ 1-0 defeat.

The head coach went on to say he feared Porteous may be driven from Scottish football due to the treatment he receives both on and off the park. Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin was given a lengthy ban this month for accusing the defender of “blatant cheating”.

Porteous, though, insists he’s not going to let the critics sway his decision as to whether he should stick with his boyhood heroes or seek a fresh challenge elsewhere.

“Definitely, definitely not,” he said. “There's been a target on my back for a long time. It's never changed the way I play. Obviously, you learn and develop but it's not going to change my on-pitch personality or things like that. So no, it's not something which is ultimately going to influence my decision.”